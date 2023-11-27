This 300-Watt Portable Power Station Is Just Over $100 This Cyber Monday

Whether it's for weekend camping trips or staying prepared in case of an emergency, there are plenty of reasons to invest in a portable power station. And with Cyber Monday deals in full swing, right now you can get your hands on one for less. This 300-watt DaranEner Neoz power station typically lists for $220, but right now you can grab it for just $104 at Amazon.

Getting the discount is a little more complicated than a lot of Cyber Monday Amazon deals. For the full discount, you'll need to be a Prime member, and you'll also need to activate the on-page 14% coupon as well as use the promo code 27BFNEOZ during checkout, knocking a total of $116 off its usual price. There's no telling how long any of these discount elements will last, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on the savings.

This DaranEner power station is equipped with a 56,000-mAh battery, which is big enough to fully recharge a phone around a dozen times, or power a mini fridge for up to four hours. And with six output ports, including two AC outlets, it can power multiple devices at a time. It features an LCD display that makes it easy to monitor the output, remaining charge and more, and also has a built-in LED light so you don't have to fumble around in the dark. And at just 6.2 pounds, it's easy to take with you on the go. Plus, you can fully recharge it in less than two hours with any standard AC outlet. Or you can pair it with a solar panel for a truly off-grid setup.