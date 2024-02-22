This $30 Anker Battery Pack Fast Charges iPhones and Comes in Five Stunning Colors

When it comes to choosing the best iPhone power bank there are a few considerations to bear in mind. It needs to be small yet powerful, fast charge the latest devices and offer a couple of different ports so you can charge more than one thing at a time. Anker's 533 PowerCore battery pack checks all of those boxes, and right now you can nab one with a huge 40% discount at Amazon, dropping it down to just $30 for a limited time. Better yet, the deal applies to all five stunning colors.

There's a lot to like about this Anker battery even before we get to the colors. It supports a maximum 30-watt output via one of its two USB-C ports, while a USB-A port is also offered up for extra versatility. The large 10,000-mAh capacity is plenty for charging iPhones and more, and the ActiveShield 2.0 safety system ensures the power bank won't get too hot during use as well. You'll also benefit from a handy LCD display to show you the current charge state, too.

And though the color of the thing doesn't change its usefulness, who doesn't like nice looking tech accessories? You can choose between lovely shades of green, blue, black, purple, and white with the same discount applied across the board.