This 3D Printer Is Absurdly Fast, and Has a $120 Discount for the Next 6 Days

The AnkerMake M5 is one of the most successful 3D printer Kickstarter campaigns ever, and so far it has not disappointed. We've found it can print quality prints at twice the speed of most of the best 3D printers available, and for the next few days, it has a steep discount.

Normally priced at $800, the AnkerMake M5 has a , lowering the price to $679. This is the first time we've seen the M5 discounted, and a drop of over $100 makes it a real bargain.

If you're looking for your first 3D printer, you should opt for a machine that's easy to use and produces excellent quality. The AnkerMake M5 has several features that make your life easier. Features like auto bed leveling, filament runout sensors and AI for detecting errors help you get the best print you can from the start. Setting it up is very easy.

The print quality is extremely good, especially if you slow the printer to about 180 millimeters per second. It also has the added bonus of a time-lapse camera, which lets you record your model as it prints so you can share it to your favorite social media. It's a great all-around printer. With $120 off its standard price, the AnkerMake M5 is a deal you don't want to miss.