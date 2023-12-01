This 3-Camera Blink Bundle Is Down to Just $100 With Prime

Shelling out a ton of money for a pricey professional monitoring service isn't the only way to keep tabs on your home. Getting a little peace of mind is worth the investment, but there are a ton of affordable DIY security options out there that won't cost an arm and a leg. Right now Amazon Prime members can score a Blink camera bundle, which includes two fourth-gen Outdoor cameras and a Blink Video Doorbell, for just $100. That saves you a whopping $215. This offer expires Dec. 3, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

This three-camera bundle offers fairly comprehensive coverage of your home without breaking the bank. With the two Outdoor cameras, you can keep an eye on your front yard and backyard from just about anywhere. These fourth-gen models have 1080p HD video resolution, enhanced low-light sensitivity, a 143-degree diagonal field of view, a two-year battery life and a rugged design to help them withstand extreme conditions and temperatures.

And with the Blink Video Doorbell, you'll always know who's coming and going. It boats HD resolution, on-demand video and will even send alerts right to your phone whenever activity is detected. Plus, it has a built-in speaker and microphone so you can easily chat with visitors. All three cameras are wireless, which means there's no specific tools or know-how required for the installation.

Considering that the older third-gen Outdoor cameras typically list for $100 individually, this discounted bundle is a serious bargain that you won't want to miss. Just note that Blink, despite being an Amazon brand, operates in a wholly separate and distinct technical ecosystem from Amazon Ring cameras.