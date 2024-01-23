This $25 Windows 11 Pro Deal Isn't Going to Last Much Longer

Windows 11 Pro has a lot of things going for it, especially some customization and personalization options. Of course, if you wanted to buy it directly from Microsoft, you'd be spending a pricey $200. Luckily, this deal from StackSocial will cut that down heavily, giving you an 87% discount and bringing it down to just $25. That's a whopping $175 discount, so it's well worth picking up while you can. Unfortunately, we don't know exactly when this deal will expire, so it's best to grab it as soon as you can if you want in on the savings.

This is a great price, but it's important to note that not every computer out there is able to run Windows 11, so before you buy it, you're going to want to ensure that your machine will meet the requirements for the operating system. Additionally, the listing says that if you have a PC that's already running Windows 10, and Windows Update doesn't let you install the free Windows 11 upgrade, your computer won't be compatible with this version either.

After you've bought the license, you'll get an activation key that you can use to install and activate Windows 11 Pro on one computer. To be clear, purchases like this are generally intended for advanced users -- folks who are building a new computer or who want to dual-boot an existing computer with a second OS. If you're doing that, you'll need a secondary PC to access and download the files, so be sure you can access everything from another computer in your home, or that you have a friend's machine you can use temporarily. Also note that you'll want to have a USB thumb drive available to transfer the file.