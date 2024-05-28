This 2024 LG OLED TV Got Its First Big Discount for Memorial Day, and the Deal Is Still Live

The holiday might be over but Memorial Day sales are still going strong for the moment. So, before all of these offers expire, we want to turn your attention to this deal on the LG C4 OLED TV, the 2024 version of the highly-rated LG C3. It has seen prices cut by as much as $400 at Amazon with discounts applying to sizes ranging from 42 to 83 inches. These are the first major discounts to hit one of 2024's most anticipated TVs so they shouldn't be ignored.

Best Buy also has the same models available for the same prices, so if the Amazon deal does expire you can head there as a backup.

What we like about LG's OLED TVs is their stunning picture quality, user-friendly setup and the number of features designed for gamers. In general, their 4K capabilities and variable refresh rate go a long way to making sure the latest video games not only look spectacular but run smoothly.

Launched in March this year and yet to be fully reviewed by CNET, the LG C4 is designed to be a step up from 2023's LG OLED C3 -- our current favorite high-end TV -- by improving the audio and offering brighter HDR. The 55-inch model usually goes for $2,000.

Looking for more deals? The best Memorial Day TV sales are still live across the web. Many of these are limited-time only, so make sure to take advantage while you can.