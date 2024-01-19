This 15-Inch Acer Chromebook Is Down to $279 at Best Buy
Today only, you can score a $120 discount on the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 with a large, full HD display.
If you're looking for a low-cost, full sized laptop that can handle all of the basics, Best Buy has you covered with this excellent Chromebook deal. The Acer Chromebook Plus 515 usually lists for about $400, but right now you can get your hands on one for just $279. That's a $120 discount. Just note that this offer is only available today, Jan. 19, and expires at 11:59 p.m. CT, so you'll need to make your purchase soon if you want to grab one at this price.
Chromebooks and laptops differ in a few ways, including that Chromebooks use the Chrome operating system and aren't natively compatible with Windows or Mac software. However, there are ways to access Office apps and other software on a Chromebook, so if you can live with that, today's deal may be a solid option for the average user.
This Chromebook sports a large 15.6-inch full high-definition display with anti-glare coating that should make it easy to work even when you're in bright spaces. It also comes equipped with a 12th-gen Intel Core i3 processor and 128GB of flash onboard storage, as well as the ability to access your Google Docs, Sheets and Slides even when you're offline. It also has DTS audio, AI-powered video call tools and HDMI, USB-A and USB-C ports so you have plenty of versatility for whatever you need. And with up to 10 hours of battery life, you'll be able to get things done even when you're on the go.
If this Chromebook isn't quite the right fit for you, be sure to check out our roundup of all the best laptop deals happening now.
