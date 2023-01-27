This 14-Inch MacBook Pro With 32GB RAM Is Close to $300 Off Right Now

If you're shopping around for MacBook deals in the wake of the launch of Apple's latest M2 Pro-powered MacBook Pro models, there are plenty to choose from right now — including at Amazon where several 2021 MacBook Pro models are up to $500 off. Woot has an interesting deal today, though, offering a RAM-boosted 14-inch MacBook Pro model . Even with current sales, this 32GB machine which originally sold for $2,399 is still going for so Woot's one-day price drop is notable. And unlike a lot of Woot deals, the machine is offered brand new with a full Apple warranty, too.

While there are certainly cheaper 2021 MacBook Pro configurations around right now, this particular model is worth considering based on its RAM spec alone. With 32GB of integrated RAM, this model has twice the amount offered by the base-spec 14-inch machine that is going for under $2,000 at some retailers right now. At most retailers, you'd need to upgrade to an overall higher-spec configuration in order to get this extra RAM, meaning you'd also paying for a pricier M1 Pro or M1 Max chip or SSD upgrade. However, the machine at Woot is the same as the base-spec model in all other ways meaning you're not paying over the odds if the RAM is the only thing you'd want to see increased.

Having 32GB of RAM gives the machine the ability to multitask more effectively. Since the RAM isn't user-upgradeable on modern Macs, what you get at the time of purchase is what you're stuck with for the lifetime of the machine so it's worth getting as much of it as you can afford.

Other specs include the M1 Pro chip with 8-core CPU and 14-core GPU, 512GB SSD and gorgeous 14.2-inch Retina XDR display. It also feature handy ports, like USB-C / Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, a headphone jack and even a slot for SD cards. And Apple's MagSafe offers a convenient and fast charging option that could also save your new machine from accidental damage if you were to trip over the cable.