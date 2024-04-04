This 128GB OnePlus Nord N30 5G Android Phone Is Just $250 for a Limited Time Only

OnePlus has long been a go-to brand for people looking to get the best bang for their buck. It makes some great budget Android phones that don't scrimp on the most important features -- and the OnePlus Nord N30 5G is a brilliant example of that. The device comes with a huge display and plenty of storage, and right now you can put one in your pocket for a bargain price of just $250.

When we reviewed the OnePlus Nord N30 5G, we found it to be a solid option with a large 6.7-inch display that also sports a 120Hz refresh rate. You have to buy the very best iPhones to get that in the Apple world, but you're getting it for just $250 right here. We also loved the superfast 50-watt charging speeds, too.

Other notable specifications include a main camera with a whopping 108-megapixel sensor and dual-SIM support, perfect for those who have a personal and business line. Finally, dual stereo speakers make this a great phone for watching content on. This phone is only available in one color, but at least it's the lovely-yet-understated chromatic gray.

Note that this price is only going to stick around for a limited time and while we don't know when it will end, we do know that you'll kick yourself if you miss out. Not sure that the OnePlus Nord N30 5G is for you? Check out our collection of the very best phone deals. We're sure you'll find something that will fit the bill without costing a small fortune.