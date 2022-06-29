Early Prime Day Deals Best Desktop PC Deals at Best Buy Top Exercise Bikes 4th of July Sales on Mattresses 2023 Mercedes-AMG C43 First Drive The Right Personal Loan Soundbars Under $300
This $120 Insignia 5-Quart Air Fryer Is Down to Just $40 Right Now

Delicious has never been more affordable.

Craving some mouthwatering wings and crispy french fries? You don't have to go to your local pizzeria to get either one when you have a good air fryer to take the heavy cooking duty off your shoulders. Save $80 when you buy this Insignia 5-quart digital air fryer for just $40 today at Best Buy. Though it didn't quite make it on our best air fryers for 2022 list, this deal is good enough to jump on right now. It's only available at this price on Wednesday, so get yours while you can.

Insignia 5-quart air fryer
$40 at Best Buy

Using an air fryer is a great way to make those tasty fried foods without all the grease of oils and without the heat of the kitchen. This 5-quart air fryer can hold three to five servings of food, helping you prepare a snack or meal for a group of people. It has a temperature range between 180 and 400 degrees Fahrenheit, allowing you to roast, bake or fry your favorite foods. The best part is that the basket and pan that comes with the air fryer are dishwasher-safe, meaning you don't have to scrub away anything after using it.