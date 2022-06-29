This $120 Insignia 5-Quart Air Fryer Is Down to Just $40 Right Now

Craving some mouthwatering wings and crispy french fries? You don't have to go to your local pizzeria to get either one when you have a good air fryer to take the heavy cooking duty off your shoulders. Save $80 when you buy this Insignia 5-quart digital air fryer for just $40 today at Best Buy. Though it didn't quite make it on our best air fryers for 2022 list, this deal is good enough to jump on right now. It's only available at this price on Wednesday, so get yours while you can.

Using an air fryer is a great way to make those tasty fried foods without all the grease of oils and without the heat of the kitchen. This 5-quart air fryer can hold three to five servings of food, helping you prepare a snack or meal for a group of people. It has a temperature range between 180 and 400 degrees Fahrenheit, allowing you to roast, bake or fry your favorite foods. The best part is that the basket and pan that comes with the air fryer are dishwasher-safe, meaning you don't have to scrub away anything after using it.