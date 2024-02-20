This $110 Espresso Machine Makes Delicious Lattes

I used to prefer $7 lattes from a coffee shop over anything I tried making at home, and I never thought I could rival my favorite coffee shop's lattes, until I got this Gevi espresso machine. It's currently on sale for $110 (save $90) -- the lowest price I've ever seen it drop to.

The Gevi is easy to use once you get the hang of using it to craft your favorite drink. If you're an avid latte drinker, I recommend finding a homemade recipe for whatever sauce you like -- for instance, caramel or vanilla. I always add the caramel first, then brew the espresso over it so it blends well. Then I pour the steamed milk through the center. (You'll need a milk frothing pitcher -- I have this one.) It tastes exactly the same as when the coffee shop makes it, but I just make mine less sweet.

Now, instead of spending $35 each week on fancy coffee drinks, I buy a bag of ground espresso beans for $20 every few weeks. I do recommend buying a canister to keep your coffee grounds fresh -- this is the one I bought. Also, if you don't have espresso cups, these are a great option.

I've now had the Gevi espresso machine for four months, and I'm still impressed with it.