X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

This $110 Espresso Machine Is One of the Best Gifts I've Ever Received

This Gevi espresso machine is the cheapest I've ever seen it, and it makes the perfect Valentine's Day gift.

katie-conner
katie-conner
Katie Teague Writer II
Katie is a writer covering all things how-to at CNET, with a focus on Social Security and notable events. When she's not writing, she enjoys playing in golf scrambles, practicing yoga and spending time on the lake.
Expertise Personal Finance: Social Security and taxes
See full bio
Katie Teague
Prime Day Deals
Amazon

Valentine's Day is just a week away, and if you're looking for a unique gift idea for the coffee lover in your life, I recommend this Gevi espresso machine. It's currently on sale for $110 (save $90) for Valentine's Day -- the lowest price I've ever seen it drop to.

$110 at Amazon

I used to prefer $7 lattes from a coffee shop over anything I tried making at home, and I never thought I could rival my favorite coffee shop's lattes, until I got this espresso machine. The Gevi is super easy to use once you get the hang of it to craft your favorite drink. If you're an avid latte drinker, I recommend finding a homemade recipe for whatever sauce you like -- for instance, caramel or vanilla. I always add the caramel first, then brew the espresso over it so it blends well. Then I pour the steamed milk through the center. (You'll need a milk frothing pitcher -- I have this one.) It tastes exactly the same as when the coffee shop makes it, but I just make mine less sweet.

Now, instead of spending $35 each week on fancy coffee drinks, I buy a bag of ground espresso beans for $20 every few weeks. I do recommend buying a canister to keep your coffee grounds fresh -- this is the one I bought. Also, if you don't have espresso cups, these are a great option. (Both are part of Amazon's Black Friday deals.)

I've now had the Gevi espresso machine for four months, and I'm still impressed with it. 

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Kitchen and Household Guides

Appliances