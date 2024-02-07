This $110 Espresso Machine Is One of the Best Gifts I've Ever Received

Valentine's Day is just a week away, and if you're looking for a unique gift idea for the coffee lover in your life, I recommend this Gevi espresso machine. It's currently on sale for $110 (save $90) for Valentine's Day -- the lowest price I've ever seen it drop to.

I used to prefer $7 lattes from a coffee shop over anything I tried making at home, and I never thought I could rival my favorite coffee shop's lattes, until I got this espresso machine. The Gevi is super easy to use once you get the hang of it to craft your favorite drink. If you're an avid latte drinker, I recommend finding a homemade recipe for whatever sauce you like -- for instance, caramel or vanilla. I always add the caramel first, then brew the espresso over it so it blends well. Then I pour the steamed milk through the center. (You'll need a milk frothing pitcher -- I have this one.) It tastes exactly the same as when the coffee shop makes it, but I just make mine less sweet.

Now, instead of spending $35 each week on fancy coffee drinks, I buy a bag of ground espresso beans for $20 every few weeks. I do recommend buying a canister to keep your coffee grounds fresh -- this is the one I bought. Also, if you don't have espresso cups, these are a great option. (Both are part of Amazon's Black Friday deals.)

I've now had the Gevi espresso machine for four months, and I'm still impressed with it.