This $100 Microsoft Bundle Includes Windows 11 Pro, Office 2019, Visio and Project

If you rely heavily on the Microsoft ecosystem, whether for work, school or personal projects, then you might want to consider this excellent bundle from StackSocial. It includes a Windows 11 Pro license, Office Professional Plus 2019, Visio 2019 Professional, and Project 2019 Professional, all for just $100, instead of the usual eye-watering price of $930 if purchased separately at Microsoft. All of these are one-time licenses, so you don't have to pay monthly subscriptions either.

While most people are familiar with the Microsoft Office suite of apps, you may not be that familiar with Visio and Project, both of which are quite handy tools. Visio is all about diagraming, and it gives you great tools and templates to turn large or complex data sets into things like flowcharts or hierarchy trees. As for Project, it's useful for staying on top of a project in terms of tasks, scheduling, budgets and resources. It's a super-powerful task tracker that can be used for projects great or small.

As for Windows 11 Pro, it adds a lot of extra features to the standard home version and is great if you recently grabbed a laptop deal and want to upgrade the OS to something better or if you're building a PC from scratch. And having a recent version of Office included allows you to avoid paying monthly for Microsoft 365 which can get pretty pricey over time. Even if you don't have current use cases for all of the software in this bundle just yet, you're paying less for the collection than you would for some of the individual items alone, so it definitely makes sense to go for the bundle if one or two of the pieces meet your needs right now.