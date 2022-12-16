CNET's Editors' Choice Awards Musk Suspends Journalists Trump's NFT Collection 'Barbie' Movie Trailer 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Free COVID Tests 30 Gifts Under $30 Great Gift Ideas
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

This 1-Day Sale Offers up to 30% Off Bose Speakers, Headphones, Soundbars and More

If you've been wanting to upgrade audio around your home, now is the perfect time.
2 min read

If you're looking for speakers, headphones, soundbars, wireless earbuds or other audio devices, it's hard to beat Bose in terms of quality. Right now Amazon has dropped the price on select Bose products by up to 30%. But these offers will expire tonight.
Bose

Bose QuietComfort 45 noise cancelling headphones: $229

Save $100

The QuietComfort 45 was chosen by CNET as one of the best headphones of the year. It has the same external design as its predecessor, the QuietComfort QC35 II, along with the same drivers, but these headphones have USB-C instead of micro-USB and an additional external microphone for better voice pickup, bringing the total to six microphones. Its noise canceling is top-notch and the battery lasts up to 25 hours per charge. These headphones also include multipoint Bluetooth pairing, so you can connect them with you computer and your phone simultaneously.

$229 at Amazon
Bose/CNET

SoundLink Revolve Plus (Series II) speaker: $229

Save $100

This Bluetooth speaker delivers true 360-degree sound, is rated IP55 dust- and water-resistant and has a built-in microphone for taking calls and accessing the voice assistant. It also has multipoint pairing so you can easily switch between two devices at one time. You can also pair it with other SoundLink speakers for Party Mode or Stereo Mode for a fuller sound when you're hosting an event.

$229 at Amazon
Bose/CNET

Bose TV Speaker soundbar: $199

Save $80

TVs rarely come with great audio, which is where soundbars come in. This Bose TV Speaker has two angled full-range drivers that clarify and elevate speech for a better sound overall. It also has a dialogue mode for further voice enhancements and a bass boost for more depth. It's also compatible with the Bose Bass Module 500 or 700, if you want to add a subwoofer, but those are sold separately.  

$199 at Amazon
Bose/CNET

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: $249

Save $50

Our favorite wireless earbuds of the year, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2, are available for $50 less than what they typically list for right now. The case is smaller than the predecessor and noise canceling and overall sound have been improved, along with voice-calling performance. These second-gen earbuds also have some ear tip changes to allow for more flexibility so that people can customize a secure fit. These earbuds get up to 6 hours of battery life and are IPX4 water-resistant.

$249 at Amazon
There are plenty of other deals available, too, so be sure to shop the entire sale selection at Amazon.

