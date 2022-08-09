This 1-Day Refurb iPhone Sale Could Save You Hundreds

Apple makes some of the best devices on the market, which is why its latest iPhone tends to take top spot on our list of the best phones to buy each year. Apple devices aren't cheap, though, so it can be an expensive endeavor trying to ensure you have a recent model in your pocket. If you want an inexpensive upgrade, going for a preowned iPhone is often the best route, and Woot has today to help you do just that. The one-day sale features recent models like the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 series devices as well as more affordable previous-gen models. Compared with shopping at Apple directly, you'll save hundreds.

All the devices you'll find at this sale are Grade A refurbs. According to Woot, that means there will be little in the way of cosmetic blemishes and each device has been through a full diagnostic test which ensures like-new functionality.

With 5G capabilities, an OLED display and Apple's A14 Bionic chip, the iPhone 12 is still an excellent phone that's more than sufficient for most users. It's a great value , which is $219 less than buying new from Apple directly. The Pro Max version with its fancier camera hardware and larger display is also included in the sale .

If you want to spend a little less, 2019's iPhone 11 is a more affordable pick with prices for the 64GB model. That's $169 less than what Apple charges for a new iPhone 11 with the same capacity. Though it's no longer the newest model, the iPhone 11 will still get iOS 16 when it's released this fall, and it's a solid upgrade for anyone that's been holding on to their iPhone 8 for a little too long. In addition to the various previous-gen iPhone models in the sale, the latest iPhone SE is also -- less than half the price Apple charges brand new -- if you want to make the most of your budget.

This Woot sale expires tonight at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), or when these refurbished models sell out, so we recommend acting sooner rather than later. Since Woot is owned by Amazon, Prime members can score free shipping at the site.