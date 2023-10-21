X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

This 1-Day Deal Knocks the Price of a Roomba S9 Plus Robot Vacuum Down to Just $500

Skip the hassle of vacuuming and let this fancy robot vacuum do the hard work for you -- QVC has slashed the price by $290 during today's sale.

adrianxmarlow
adrianxmarlow
Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.
See full bio
Adrian Marlow
2 min read
The iRobot Roomba S9 Plus is displayed against a yellow background.
iRobot/CNET

Robot vacuums are all the rage these days, and for good reason. They can jump into action and clean your floors for you while you focus on other tasks. They can lean on the expensive side, but right now QVC is offering the popular iRobot Roomba S9 Plus at a deep discount. You can score one for your home for just $500 today, which knocks $290 off its usual list price -- but be quick, this offer expires at midnight. 

And for new shoppers, you can grab additional savings from QVC right now. If this is your first purchase from QVC you can use promo code HOLIDAY20 for $20 off your purchase of $40 or more. And use promo code HELLO10 for $10 off of your second purchase of $25 or more. 

See at QVC

This Roomba has a number of sensors and brushes to provide a thorough clean across carpets and hard floors alike. And it learns as it cleans, creating a smart map of your home so that it can navigate to specific rooms. Its three-stage cleaning system helps lift and clear away pet hair, making it a good option for homes with animals. 

Not only can you schedule cleaning times with this robot vacuum so that you can focus on other tasks, but you can also spot clean when messes happen. It will even let you connect your Roomba to an Alexa device for voice control. This model also self-empties into a base that can hold up to 60 days' worth of dirt and debris at a time. 

While Roomba has been in business for over 20 years, it's worth noting that the company was purchased by Amazon last year, which makes it a good option for those already in the Amazon ecosystem.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Kitchen and Household Guides

Appliances