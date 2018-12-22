ThinkGeek Overwatch D.Va Bunny Pillow for $8 + pickup at GameStop

GameStop offers the ThinkGeek Overwatch D.Va Bunny Pillow for $7.50. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $4.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $16. It measures 14" x 12" x 5.5".
Note: Orders are not expected to arrive in time for Christmas with shipping, but depending on store availability, you may be able to get it with pickup.
