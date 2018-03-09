  • CNET
  ThinkGeek Canned Unicorn Meat 5.5-oz. Tin for $4 + pickup at GameStop

GameStop offers the ThinkGeek Canned Unicorn Meat 5.5-oz. Tin for $3.97. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last month's mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's a low now by $8.)

Note: No actual unicorns were harmed during production.

Update: It's now available for in-store pickup only.

