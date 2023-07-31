These Top-Rated Sennheiser Momentum 4 Headphones Are Over $100 Off at Amazon

Sennheiser's flagship Momentum 4 headphones are one of our overall favorite pairs on the market right now thanks to their top-notch noise-cancelling capabilities. But this premium pair of over-ear headphones doesn't come cheap, which is why it's important to take advantage of any deals when they come along. And right now, Amazon is offering a whopping $120 off the white color variant, which drops to price down to just $260 -- just $1 more than the all-time lowest price we've seen.

There's no set expiration for this deal, but we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

According to reviewer David Carnoy, these Sennheiser headphones are designed to compete with Sony's $400 WH-1000XM5 headphones, which means they feature some of the best noise-cancelling capabilities that you'll find for around $250. They automatically adapt to environmental background noise for an immersive and distraction-free listening experience, and have a transparency mode for when you need to be more aware of your surroundings.

Equipped with a 42mm transducer system, they boast crisp and stunning audio. You can also personalize your listening experience with the built-in equalizer. Plus, the four beamforming microphones make them great for voice calls. The memory foam earpads give them a premium feel, and they have an impressive 60-hour battery life, which allows for all-day listening without interruption.

And if you're in the market for a different pair, you can check out our full roundup of all the best headphones and earbuds deals for even more bargains.