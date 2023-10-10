These Tineco Cordless Stick Vacuum Deals Really Suck (in a Good Way)

When it comes to cordless stick vacuums that won't break the bank, Tineco is a great way to go, thanks to competitive prices and solid products. So when you get the chance to save an extra chunk of change off of some of the best models Tineco makes, you pay attention. And right now, you can save up to 48% off as part of Amazon's October Prime Day deals.

None of these special Prime Day discounts require that you do much to take advantage of them. Just place the order and wait for that new vacuum to arrive. You do need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber, however, but there are free trials to be had to help you get around that problem.

With so many great Tineco deals to choose from, we're confident that you'll find one to suit you. The Tineco Pure One S11 is one of the best cordless vacuums you're likely to find, and right now, it's available for just $210 -- a massive $190 off the original $400 asking price. That model comes with multiple attachments in the box and is perfect for cleaning hard floors, carpets, rugs and even the car. With 130 watts of suction and quiet operation, this is one deal that's hard to look beyond.

There are no fewer than nine options available right now, including a few that are specifically designed to help deal with pet hair. Not a stick vacuum fan? There are also traditional options like the Tineco One S3, a vacuum that's now 30% off, down to just $279.