These Refurbished Apple Watches Are on Sale, but Not for Long

Woot just dropped some deals on Apple Watches that will be available until Nov. 27. These are refurbished models, ranging from the Series 3 through 2021's Series 7 line. These watches are ideal if you're Apple Watch-curious -- that is, if you're interested in the capabilities of an Apple Watch but may not want to pay the full price.

Note that Amazon Prime subscribers can use the Woot app to save an additional 10%, but we're highlighting the non-app prices here.

This 41mm Series 7 Apple Watch with GPS and Cellular is $34 cheaper on Woot than a refurbished watch of the same series on Amazon. This Apple Watch is from 2021, making it the newest in this refurb batch, and it's a nice upgrade from Series 5 or earlier models. Read our review of the Apple Watch Series 7.

This Series 6 44mm Apple Watch with GPS and cellular is on sale today as well. The biggest upgrades on this model from Series 5 or earlier are its always-on display and a sensor that measures your blood oxygen levels in 15 seconds. A similar refurbished Series 6 is more expensive on Amazon.