These Refurb Ring Stick Up Cams Are Less Than Half Their Original Price

Refurbished products can be a great way to get something without paying full price, especially when you can be sure those products have been tested and confirmed to be working as-new. That's the situation right now with these Ring Stick Up Cams with Woot offering them for just $45 each.

If that price seems cheap, that's because it is. You'd normally pay around $100 to get a new one and this price is even cheaper than the refurbished price Amazon sells the same Stick Up Cam for. There are no special steps for you to take to snag the deal, but you do need to make sure to get your order in before the clock -- or supply -- runs out. Woot says this deal will run for a couple of months but the sale could be cut short if it sells out sooner than that.

In terms of features, there are a couple of different models of Stick Up Cam for you to choose from. One is wired, and can be installed using cabling as as source of power. The other is battery-operated which is obviously the better bet if you don't want to go running cables. Both are avaialble for the same $45 price. Both are also offered in a choice of black or white, so be sure to select your preferred color before ordering.

Each Ring Stick Up Cam can capture 1080p HD video with two-way talk capabilities also included so you can shout and tell people to get off your lawn without ever getting off the sofa. In fact, you don't even need to be at home thanks to the real-time notifications that your phone receives. There's also support for Alexa, motion detection and more.