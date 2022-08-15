These Noise-Cancelling Sony Headphones Can Be Yours for Under $100

When it comes to audio technology, Sony continually impresses us with its wide range of headphones and earbuds that deliver crisp sounds and powerful bass. That's no different for its WHCH710N wireless Bluetooth headset, which is now just $98 on Amazon. That's a savings of $52.

These headphones will typically set you back $150, but right now you can . They're cushioned to rest comfortably on your ears while you listen to music or podcasts. These headphones can be charged quickly and last up to 35 hours on a single charge.

The built-in noise cancelling technology can automatically sense your environment with Dual Noise Sensor Technology. You can use Ambient Sound mode to let in sounds or cancel out the noise in your environment.