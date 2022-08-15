Save on Streaming Android 13 Best iPad Best Samsung Phone Best Password Manager Sony Headphones Deal Gym Membership Savings MLB 2022
These Noise-Canceling Sony Headphones Can Be Yours for Under $100

They're comfortable, sound great and are 35% off right now on Amazon.

When it comes to audio technology, Sony continually impresses us with its wide range of headphones and earbuds that deliver crisp sounds and powerful bass. That's no different for its WHCH710N wireless Bluetooth headset, which is now just $98 on Amazon. That's a savings of $52.

Sony WHCH710N noise-canceling wireless Bluetooth headphones
$98 at Amazon

These headphones will typically set you back $150, but right now you can grab a blue or black one for less than $100. They're cushioned to rest comfortably on your ears while you listen to music or podcasts. These headphones can be charged quickly and last up to 35 hours on a single charge.

The built-in noise-canceling technology can automatically sense your environment with Dual Noise Sensor Technology. You can use Ambient Sound mode to let in sounds or cancel out the noise in your environment.