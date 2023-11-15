These Noise-Canceling Bose Earbuds Are Back Down to an All-Time Low of $199

Whether you need to focus in a crowded home or you have a long commute, having a pair of earbuds with active noise cancellation is a good idea for anyone. Not only does it help to quiet background noise, but it also means you can listen to your music, podcasts, shows or whenever you like without disruption.

If you're looking to invest in a pair, consider Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2. These earbuds won an Editors' Choice Award last year and according to CNET's David Carnoy, offer "excellent sound and best-in-class noise canceling." These have since been upstaged by the newer, improved Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds -- but those sport a $299 price tag. The QC Earbuds 2 are still an excellent choice for most people and right now Amazon has slashed the price ahead of Black Friday, bringing a pair back down to just $199. That's an $80 savings and back down to the lowest price we've seen.

All three color variants of the Bose QC Earbuds 2 are on sale including in triple black, soapstone and eclipse grey. These buds have a few similar features to their predecessors, but use them in a slightly more efficient way. For example, while they have similar drivers, Bose has used its CustomTune technology to improve audio fidelity. They also have much more depth and nuance than the previous version, and things generally sound clearer and more natural. There's also a great warm sound to voices, which also helps when it comes to making phone calls, and the four mics, two of which are beamforming, help pick up your voice so that those at the other end can hear you perfectly.

The impressive thing about the QC Earbuds 2 is the active noise cancellation (ANC), with a particular emphasis on the previously hard-to-silence mid and high frequencies. In fact, you'll find that it blocks out well over half the amount of noise you'd find in your average busy city street. Even transparency mode has gotten an upgrade, with things sounding much more natural, so it doesn't even feel as if you're wearing them.

As for battery life, you can expect around six hours with ANC activated and another 18 hours or so from the case, for a total of 24 hours of coverage. The only downside is that the QC Earbuds 2 case doesn't have wireless charging, so you'll have to connect it to a USB-C cable. We don't know how long this offer will last, so we recommend making your purchase sooner rather than later to score a pair at this price. Be sure to check out other Amazon Black Friday deals happening now for even more savings.