Deals

These Luxurious Gel Pillows Are on Sale for $32 (Save $18)

Stay cool and comfortable all year long with these gel pillows.

Getting a good night's rest not only sets the stage for a good day but also ensures that your brain is restored so you can function well in life. When sleep is so crucial to living a healthy lifestyle, having what you need to rest well also matters. That includes a proper bed, a great mattress, sheets that suit your sleeping needs, and pillows that suit your sleep style.

If you want to upgrade your bedroom with pillows that'll ensure you're getting a good night's rest, check out this set of two queen pillows from the Beckham Hotel Collection that are now on sale for $32 (originally $50, save $18). They're perfect for side or stomach sleepers and provide maximum comfort with cooling technology. Plus, these pillows are machine wash safe.

Beckham Hotel Collection gel cooling pillows
$32 at Amazon

These two queen gel pillows are made of super plush material usually found in hotel pillows. They have a no-shift construction so they stay in shape no matter how often you use them. The pillows are also made to be fade and stain resistant and made with 100% down alternative. This deal only lasts for today, so grab yours while you can.