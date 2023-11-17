X
These Black Friday Bose Headphone Deals Sound Amazing, With Up to 40% Off

Bose makes some of the best headphones around and now they're on offer, too.

When you think about the companies that make the best headphones around, Bose is definitely one of the names that springs to mind. And right now, this Black Friday, you can pick up a new pair of Bose headphones -- and more -- with up to 40% off if you're quick.

Are early Black Friday sales a good time to buy?

Many retailers start "Black Friday" sales as early as Halloween, or even earlier. The quality of deals can vary early on, but as November progresses, many of the deals are as good as the deep discounts you’ll see during Thanksgiving weekend. See the best Black Friday deals we’ve found.

I say if you're quick because there's no telling when these deals will end, and you won't want to miss them. You don't need to do anything special to get these prices, thankfully, so pick the deal that's best for you and start planning how you're going to put your new audio gear through its paces.

Amazon's Black Friday deals are always worth taking a look at and this year is no different. There are a few different sets of headphones and earbuds to choose from, and there's even a soundbar as well. Starting with that soundbar, the Bose Smart Soundbar 600 would normally sell for $499, but it's now available for just $399 as part of this offer. It promises full immersion with support for Dolby Atmos and it features things like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and AirPlay 2 so you can connect with ease.

In terms of Bose headphones, the biggest deal is probably the Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones, available right now for just $199 -- a $130 savings. You get to choose from white and black versions and you'll get all of the active noise-canceling technology Bose is so famous for. There's more, too, so make sure to check out the full list of deals before making a buying decision.

