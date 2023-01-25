These Big-Screen Samsung TVs Are Discounted by Up to 40% at Amazon

Just in time for the culmination of the NFL playoffs, Amazon has a myriad of to upgrade the entertainment hub of your home. With up to 40% off select models (from their original MSRP), now's a great time to snag a big-screen TV. These deals won't last long, so be sure to make your purchase sooner rather than later to get yours at these discounted prices. This is Samsung, so the most affordable of these models is still a four-digit affair. (Check out TV deals available now across all brands for more wallet-friendly pricing.)

Our longstanding opinion is that you can't beat the picture quality of an OLED screen. And right now you can save $1,200 on the of the Samsung S95B Series OLED 4K TV -- that's a 40% discount, meaning you'll pay $1,798. With Quantum HDR, Dolby Atmos, object-tracking sound and 4K upscaling, this TV is a powerhouse. You can also snag the version for $1,448 -- a $750 savings on its list price.

You can also grab the popular Frame TV in , and models for $1,698, $2,298 and $3,498, respectively, which can save you up to $800. It has an anti-reflection matte screen that will display art when you're not watching it, elevating your existing decor.

And if you're looking for the largest discount on a sizeable screen, check out this mammoth model of the QN90B Neo QLED 4K TV. It boasts the "best non-OLED picture quality we've ever tested" according to CNET's TV maven, David Katzmaier. At 40% off, you can snag one for an immersive theatrical experience at home for $2,698 -- that's a savings of $1,800.

But if you want to snag the absolute bottom-dollar price in this sale, you can grab the 55-inch QLED 4K TV. It's a good size for most spaces and will run you $1,198 right now. Be sure to check out the at Amazon to get the right fit for your home.