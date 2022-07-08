These Bang and Olufsen Beoplay Portal Gaming Headphones Are 50% Off, a $250 Savings

Need a new headset to carry you through hours-long gaming sessions? Whether you're gaming, chatting with friends or listening to music, a pair of quality headphones will improve your experience. However, they can also be costly, so it's worth looking for deals, and right now Woot is selling premium Bang and Olufsen headphones for 50% off.

While the from Bang and Olufsen usually lists for $500, you can get a pair for yourself for half of that today, bringing the price to $250. This one-day deal ends tonight or when inventory is sold out.

Designed to work with Xbox Series S and X, as well as Xbox One, these headphones feature multiple functions designed for gamers, including a lossless Xbox connection and quick, intuitive controls. They're also lightweight and feature a padded headband and memory foam ear cups to relieve pressure and provide comfort, even during extended gaming sessions.

But when you're buying a set of headphones, sound quality is an important aspect to consider, and the Beoplay Portal headset definitely delivers. Powerful sound from two 40mm drivers keep you immersed in the game. These headphones also offer Dolby Atmos support and feature Active Noise Cancellation to help you filter out distractions so you can stay focused and ready.

While gaming, you can expect to get up to 12 hours of battery life, but you can nearly double that when you're not connected to Xbox and only utilizing Bluetooth and ANC. As for chat, these headphones feature beamform microphone technology, which creates a virtual boom-arm to help you come through clear, whether you're using it to chat with friends or collaborate with colleagues. You can also customize your sound through the Bang and Olufsen app, available for iPhone, iPad and Android.