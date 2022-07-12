These Are the Prime Day Deals We Grabbed for Ourselves Today

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

One of the advantages of working for a site like CNET? We get to spend a big event like Prime Day scanning tens of thousands of deals looking for the best ones to help you get the best things. One of the disadvantages is that we tend to spend a lot of our own money grabbing those same bargains.



For example, , and I'm moving into a new house with three extra bedrooms. $60 later I am the proud owner of three new Alexa devices and I'm writing a story about it for you. That's the way Prime Day works for most of us.



I've asked the team across CNET to tell you about their personal choices and what they are buying over the next two days.

Ry Crist/CNET Still have a single router? Do yourself a favor and join the mesh network age. My Eero system has been the best upgrade I made in years. Now that I'm moving to a bigger place, I took advantage of the Prime Day discount to buy another Eero set. This model includes Zigbee compatibility, which should help me with future smart home upgrades, too.



-- John Falcone

Lexy Savvides/CNET I love a good pair of over-the-ear headphones and now that Sony has released the upgrade to these headphones -- read David Carnoy's XM5 review here -- a meteoric fall in price has placed these in my reach. If you're looking for some of the best noise cancellation you can get, without dropping over $400, this is the way. -- Russell Holly Read our Sony WH-1000XM4 review.

Amazon I've moved several times since 2020, but I'm finally settling into an apartment where I'd like to stay (also, if you've seen rentals in NYC, prices are no longer worth moving for). My closet clothes hangers are in need of an upgrade, some of them are paper-based ones that are falling apart. Other wire-based ones I've picked up somewhat randomly appear to be hanging on but barely. So since they were discounted to $11, I picked up these black clothes hangers for 30. I'm hoping they will bring some uniformity to my closet while keeping coats and shirts upright. I was hoping to get a mint or other green-shaded clothes hanger, but they were going for either $10 more or required purchasing a pack of 50. -- Mike Sorrentino

Fapully Fapully commercial pull-down kitchen sink faucet: $86 Save 20% The rental market is so hot where I live that I -- shudder -- signed a lease on a place with no dishwasher. I found a secondhand portable dishwasher and lugged it all the way home, only to discover my kitchen sink faucet wasn't compatible. As the dishes piled up, I turned away from the sink and instead toward Google.



There I found the holy grail: a faucet that's not only compatible with portable dishwashers, but also comes with a pull-down sprayer for easy hand-washing. The best part is probably the separate pot-filler spout, which will allow me to use the sink while the dishwasher is chugging away. No, wait -- the best part is that it's 20% off for Prime Day. -- Karisa Langlo

Amazon I originally had just one monitor, which I put on this MountUp desk mount. But I recently bought another monitor a few weeks ago and I'm buying the mount again because the new one is on my desk, and I hate it.



The fact that this mount is able to support a screen of up to 32 inches without any difficulty is one of the things that I like best about it. Plus, if you have a computer that isn't VESA standard, you can still use mount adapters, and connect it to this mount. -- Robin Mosley

Casper I love memory foam pillows but they're a bit pricey so I always end up settling for a different type. Not today! With 30% off these Casper pillows are well worth it. -- David Watsky

Coway With two cats and a partner with allergies, we're long overdue for an air purifier. I've seen this one at my sister's house, and in the background of a colleague's Zoom meetings, so when I saw it as a top product on CNET's sister site Healthline (and that it was on sale for Prime Day), that sealed the deal. -- Laramy Applekamp

Razer My two-year-old pair of generic headphones died just in time for Prime Day. As a music lover and a gamer, my headphones suffer a lot of wear and tear, and after tinkering around with my earphones' charging port and having the ear-muff covering peel off, I decided it was time to throw them away.



Having been without wireless headphones for a week now, I'm starting to get a little fed up with my wireless earbuds. Although wireless earphones are convenient, they lack the bass that I need. So, I'm going to buy this Razer Barracuda X wireless headset right now. Even though it isn't the 2022 model (I don't need the new model, remember I bought cheap no-name headphones?), this headset has three things that matter to me: an ergonomic design, a detachable mic and compatibility with my desktop, Switch and PS5, so I can game however I want. Plus, they're under $100 too. -- Robin Mosley

Ubisoft I play a lot of FPS games, and liked the first Far Cry when it came out. I lost touch with the series over the years, but at $13 it's going to give me a welcome break from endless games of Black Ops Cold War multiplayer. -- Ty Pendlebury