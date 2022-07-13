These Are Prime Day's 15 Most Popular Deals, According to CNET Readers

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

The first day of Amazon Prime Day is complete and we are now well into the second half of the event, and there is no shortage of deals to be seen. During events like this, even with there being so many deals available, there are always some clear-cut winners. We've sifted through our Amazon reporting (which doesn't contain any personal information) to see what the most popular deals were based on purchases.

We've outlined 15 of the best deals according to CNET's own readers below. Many of these are still available right now, so be sure to grab what you want before the sale ends tonight.

Echo Dot (4th Gen) plus Free smart bulb: $20

The most popular deal among CNET readers was this bundle that included the latest Echo Dot and a free Sengled smart bulb. Amazon no longer has the bulb in stock, but you can still get the Echo Dot on its own for just $20.

Amazon Fire TV Stick: $17

If you don't need 4K in your streaming hardware, this Fire TV Stick is the best bet for you. Priced at under $20 for the first time, now is the perfect time to get the wildly popular Fire TV Stick and plug it into your existing TV. With this, you can get instant access to all your favorite streaming apps and more without needing to get a new TV to do it.

Amazon Basics tall kitchen garbage bags (120-count): $12

Just about everyone has a garbage can at home, which means just about everyone needs bags to go inside it. You're just throwing them away at the end, so why overpay for trash bags? This deal scores you 120 good-quality bags for just $12. Buy them now and you won't have to think about them later.

Amazon Smart Plug: $13

Whether it's your first smart plug or you have tons of them, there's no easier one to set up than Amazon's own smart plug. You take it out of the box and plug it in, and Alexa can instantly see it so you can start using it. At this price, you may want a few of them to use around the house.

Apple AirPods Pro: $170

The AirPods Pro are easily one of the most popular choices in wireless earbuds out there, with a lot of great features in a compact package. Between the silicone tips for a better fit, the noise cancellation, the MagSafe charging case and so much more, people flock to the opportunity to get a pair for the lowest price of the year. The deal is still available, so there's time for you to join the AirPods Pro party if you want.

Fire TV Stick 4K: $25

If you have a 4K TV and want to watch 4K media, the Fire TV Stick 4K is the way to go. It's a perfect middle ground when it comes to price and it easily offers more than its price in features. Or you can upgrade for a few bucks more to the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, which boasts better performance and Wi-Fi 6.

Hamilton Beach mini rice cooker: $24

If you've never used a rice cooker, you're missing out. Take all the guesswork out of how much water to use, how long to cook the rice and everything else and let this Hamilton Beach mini rice cooker handle it for you. It creates perfect rice time after time with much less effort on your part.

NyPots E90 wireless headphones: $22

If you're looking for an affordable AirPods Pro alternative, these may be the ones to consider. At a fraction of the cost, these aren't identical in features, but they have a similar design, are comfortable to use for longer periods of time and sound pretty good for the price. These make a great gift for yourself or a loved one.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $35

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is one of Amazon's newer streaming sticks and also one of the company's most powerful ones. It's said to be up to 40% more powerful than the standard Fire TV Stick 4K and is the only Fire TV Stick which supports Wi-Fi 6 right now.

Roku Express 4K Plus: $25

Amazon's Fire TV streaming sticks usually steal the show during Prime Day because they are so affordable and Amazon builds up some hype around them. The Roku Express 4K Plus directly competes with the Fire TV Stick 4K, and while it sold just slightly less amongst our readers, it's impressive to see how far up it ranked this year.

Echo Show 5: $35

The Echo Show 5 is Amazon's smallest and cheapest smart display, so there's a good reason it's been so popular this Prime Day. You can use it in the kitchen on your desk, nightstand or anywhere else you want an Alexa device. It can display images, do video chats, control smart home accessories and much more.

Wool dryer balls (six-pack): $15

It's time to stop buying disposable dryer sheets and start using some wool dryer balls instead. We switched over to these a few years ago and haven't looked back, honestly. They work well and once you're done drying your clothes you just put them back in the bag (or leave them in the dryer) and you're all set for the next time you need them.

Apple TV 4K (32GB): $109

The Apple TV 4K has hit a new all-time low price for Amazon Prime Day, and people are gobbling it up. At just over $100, you're saving about $70 compared with what Apple sells it for. This makes it cheaper than buying the non-4K version, so be sure to grab one now before the price goes back up.

Ziploc quart food storage bags: $10

This is one of those everyday essentials that you probably use pretty often around your house. Amazon has a bunch of these on sale with extra savings, making it the perfect time to buy an extra box or two of them for the pantry so you don't have to pay full price for them later on

EarFun Air Pro 2 wireless headphones: $54

While they don't quite top our list of best wireless headphones, the EarFun Air Pro 2 earbuds are certainly one of the most popular models among our readers. There's a $10 on-page coupon in addition to the Prime Day price drop, making now a perfect time to pick these up. With 34 hours of playback per charge, active noise canceling and more, these are a great value if you want lots of features without spending too much money.