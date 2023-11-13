These Anker True Wireless Earbuds Are Just $55 Ahead of Black Friday

You're probably familiar with Anker from all its charging-related gear, but it also makes audio equipment under its Soundcore brand -- and they're pretty good for the price. The Anker Soundcore Life P2 managed to make it on our list of the best wireless earbuds under $50, and while the latest version, the Soundcore Life P3, aren't under $50, this early Black Friday deal brings them pretty close. While they usually go for $80, Amazon has discounted them to just $55, an excellent price if you'd like a great set of midrange earbuds.

The visually striking Anker Soundcore Life P3 have surprisingly good active noise canceling for their price range. They're especially great for low-frequency stuff that you might hear when you're on the move in the city, so if you commute every day, these are perfect. They won't compete with something like the Sony WF-1000XM5, but they still manage to outperform their price bracket, especially when considering the discounted price.

Given their ANC performance, you probably won't be surprised that the audio leans into the bassy and lower frequencies, without making the highs sound garbled. That's great if you're into more bass-heavy music, although there is an EQ in the app that you can play around with, so you can always tune down the amount of bass you're getting. As for battery life, you can expect around five or six hours with ANC on, and a bit more with it off, while the case will also provide another 30 hours or so of listening time.

Overall, the Soundcore Life P3 have great audio, battery life and ANC, and for the $55 price tag, they're a steal. Even so, it's always great to have options, so be sure to check out the best Black Friday headphone deals for alternatives.