These All Natural Wool Dryer Balls Are Just $10 Right Now

If you didn't cash in on deals over Black Friday, Cyber Monday has plenty of amazing deals to help you stock up on home goods and everyday essentials at a deep discount. Right now Amazon Prime members have discounted large wool dryer balls by $15, meaning you can grab a 6-pack for just $10. These all natural reusable wool dryer balls are a sustainable alternative to dryer sheets and can save you even more money in the long run.

These wool dryer balls are made from organic New Zealand Premium wool and are chemical-free and hypoallergenic, which makes them a safe option for everyone -- even babies and people with sensitive skin. Wool dryer balls work to naturally reduce wrinkles, soften your clothes and fight static cling -- and they're also energy-efficient, able to shorten your drying time by up to 25%. And because wool dryer balls tend to hold up well, you can use them over and over again to save money over purchasing single-use dryer sheets or fabric softeners. Whether you're grabbing a set for yourself or picking up a holiday gift for a loved one, this is a solid deal.

