These 7 Early Prime Day Deals Are Better Than Today's Fourth of July Sales

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Amazon Prime Day is rapidly approaching, and today we have a bunch of big Fourth of July sales that you can take advantage of as well. With early Prime Day deals in full swing, we rounded up a few of the best Prime Day deals you can buy right now that are actually better than the deals that will be expiring at midnight tonight when the Fourth of July is over. The CNET Deals team is looking through all the major Fourth of July deals that are available and will continue to bring you all the best ones you should consider.

Amazon Amazon started making its own Fire TVs in recent years, not to be confused with its popular Fire TV Sticks. These are full TV sets that come in a range of sizes, from 43 to 75 inches. The Omni Series is a 4K smart TV with HDR that offers hands-free Alexa, Dolby Vision and much more. At these discounts, they are a great option for anyone looking for a large-screen TV at a discounted price.

Amazon Amazon Prime Day is a great time to invest in a new mesh Wi-Fi system for your home. Put an end to dead zones and slow spots around your home with Eero's latest systems which are compatible with Wi-Fi 6, 6 Plus and 6E. There are single units, two-packs and three-packs available, so be sure to check out the whole sale now as these prices may not last until Prime Day actually arrives.

Amazon Ahead of Prime Day, Amazon is offering Prime members the ability to try its Audible Premium service for three months at no cost. The service normally costs $15 a month, making this a $45 savings and a great way to listen to some audiobooks this summer while relaxing by the pool.

David Carnoy/CNET JBL happens to make some of our favorite Bluetooth speakers on the market, and Amazon has select options on sale right now ahead of Prime Day with prices starting at just $30. There are a few options to pick from and they each come in a variety of colors, so be sure to check them all out and find the perfect poolside companion for the rest of your summer days.

Amazon/Screenshot by CNET Things like toilet paper, paper towels, laundry detergent and even razors are likely used in your home on a daily basis. These necessities don't always go on sale, but when they do it's a great time to stock up. Right now, spending $75 on popular brands including Tide, Gain, Gillette, Bounty and more will score you a free $20 credit that you can use for another purchase on Prime Day. That's like getting free money for things you need to buy anyway.

Amazon Right now, Prime members can get four months of access to the service for free ahead of Prime Day. It offers unlimited access to more than 90 million songs that you can stream or listen to offline from a wide variety of devices, like your phone or an Echo Dot. Remember to cancel it before the trial ends or it will auto renew at $9 a month.