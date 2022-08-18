These $60 Skullcandy Headphones Are Just $15? Yes, Please

Skullcandy is known for offering affordable headphones and earbuds, and once in a while there are sales on the certain products. Right now, Woot is offering new Smoking Buds 2 at its lowest price yet: $15. These in-ear earbuds usually retail for $60, so with this deal you'll be able to grab them for 75% off list price.

The Smoking Buds 2 earbuds are lightweight, low profile and flexible. The moldable plastic back gently rests around your neck, or you can remove it altogether if you want. The buds have deep bass, crisp midrange and precision highs for comfortable listening. You can even take phone calls, navigate your playlist and adjust the volume using built-in controls. On a single charge, the buds will last up to seven hours. It can be fully recharged in just 2.5 hours.

You can order up to 10 of these, but the deal only lasts today or while supplies last. A one-year limited warranty is included with your purchase. All Amazon Prime members get free standard shipping on this product.