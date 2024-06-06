Theragun Relief Massage Gun Gets Its First Ever Discount at Amazon

Therabody makes some of the best massage guns on the market, and the company rolled out three new models at the tail end of 2023, with the Theragun Relief being the most affordable Theragun yet with a $149 list price. And right now it's even cheaper with its first-ever discount at Amazon knocking $20 off that price. You can also grab it with the same discount both from Therabody directly, and also from Best Buy too, if you prefer.

The Theragun Relief is mainly aimed at those who want a massage gun that's reliable, but don't want to have to shell out big bucks for one. While there are a lot of cheap massage guns available at Amazon, they're not always that great, but with a Theragun you know you're getting a certain level of quality. It has the same triangular design as most Theraguns, but is a lot lighter, and just comes with a single button to turn it on.

It still manages to have three different speeds to play around with, and it also comes with three attachments for massaging different parts of your body. It's light weight is important too, because it makes it a lot easier to use than other models, and its versatility will still help you relax after a workout or long day at work. Basically, it gets the job done for less, and with the discount, that's truer than ever before.