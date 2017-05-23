The Walking Dead Prison Boiler Room Set for $13 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the McFarlane Toys The Walking Dead Prison Boiler Room Construction Set for $12.97. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $2 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $6.) This 176-piece set includes Rick Grimes and Gorged Walker figures.
