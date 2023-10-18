The TikTok-Famous Ninja Creami Deluxe Is Just $200 Today Only

You're probably aware of the Ninja Creami, a frozen treat maker that has been making the rounds on TikTok and scored highly in our review earlier this year. It's a great little device for making ice cream, sorbets and smoothies, and the Ninja Creami Deluxe expands upon its feature set even further. And right now, you can grab the Deluxe model at close to $50 off via QVC, dropping it down to just $200.

At that price, it's just $1 more than the original model is going for at Amazon right now so it makes sense to go for the upgraded version. You only have today to snag this discount though, so be sure to place your order right away if you want one.

The Ninja Creami Deluxe has quite a lot of great quality-of-life upgrades compared to the previous generation. For starters, using the container is much easier now, with a slide-in and twist function that avoids having to guess where to place the container. The timer on the machine is no longer a progress bar but instead gives you the time in minutes, which also takes out a lot of the guesswork in terms of how long it takes to make something.

As for what you can make in the Ninja Creami Deluxe, you get many options broken down into the scoopable and the drinkable. For scoopables, you have ice cream, light ice cream, sorbet, gelato, frozen yogurt and Italian ice, whereas the drinkables include milkshakes, slushies, frozen drinks and the eponymous Creamicinno. So, you have quite a lot of choices to pick from, and the Creami Deluxe delivered on the majority of them well based on our testing.

Another nice feature is picking the capacity and which part of the pitcher you want the Creami Deluxe to turn: the bottom, half, or the whole thing. There's also a mix-in option that you can use after the Creami Deluxe has run its cycle for anything you want to add in, like sprinkles or chocolate chips. There's also a respin mode, which helps eliminate any extra chunk bits that might have been missed on the first pass.