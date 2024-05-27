The Superb 55-Inch LG OLED TV Is Now $400 Off at Amazon and Best Buy

Memorial Day will last only a few more hours, and retailers are still slashing prices. The latest great deal to turn your attention to is the 55-inch LG OLED C4 TV, which has dropped to a reasonable asking price of $1,600. That's a savings of $400, or 20%. This is a limited-time offer by Amazon that we don't expect to be live for long.

The good news is that Best Buy also has the same model available for the exact same price of $1,600, so if the Amazon deal does expire you can head there as a backup.

What we like about LG's OLED TVs is their stunning picture quality, user-friendly setup and the number of features designed for gamers. In general, their 4K capabilities and variable refresh rate go a long way to making sure the latest video games not only look spectacular but run smoothly.

Launched in March this year and yet to be fully reviewed by CNET, the LG C4 is designed to be a step up from 2023's LG OLED C3 -- our current favorite high-end TV -- by improving the audio and offering brighter HDR. The 55-inch model usually goes for $2,000.

Looking for more deals? The best Memorial Day TV sales are still live across the web. Many of these are limited-time only, so make sure to take advantage while you can.