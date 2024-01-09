X
The Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones Are Going for $100 Off Right Now

Amazon has steeply discounted Sony's best ANC headphones down to just $300.

David Carnoy
Executive Editor David Carnoy has been a leading member of CNET's Reviews team since 2000. He covers the gamut of gadgets and is a notable reviewer of mobile accessories and portable audio products, including headphones and speakers.
Black Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones are displayed against a red background.
Whether it's to shield yourself from noisy coworkers, commuter hubbub or for relaxing on a flight, a solid pair of active noise-canceling headphones can make a big difference in your life. And right now you can nab one of our favorite pairs of ANC headphones with a huge $100 discount at Amazon.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 are not only Sony's flagship headphones, but they're a winner of a CNET Editors' Choice award. They usually go for $400 and have only once dropped below today's price (during holiday sales) making now a great time to pick up a set if you missed out on that previous deal. 

What might sound a bit confusing at first is that Sony's WF-1000XM5 earbuds are also going for around the same price of $298, and it's rather unusual to see the earbuds and headphones at the same price. So it originally felt like Amazon mis-priced them, but whatever the case, if you've been eyeing these headphones and waiting for a price drop, this is the time to snag them. Amazon hasn't made it clear when the sale ends exactly, but you should probably pick up a pair as soon as you can.

While you can argue that the new Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones are slightly superior, the WH-1000XM5s are significantly cheaper at this price and clearly a better value. Not only are they comfortable, but they have excellent sound and noise canceling along with top-notch voice-calling performance. Read my full review of the WH-1000XM5 headphones here and check out these other excellent headphone deals as well.

