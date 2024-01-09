The Shokz OpenMove Bone Conduction Headphones Are Back Down to Just $55

There are plenty of wireless earbud options to choose from these days, but if you're looking for some workout-friendly audio gear for the new year, then the bone-conduction headphones from Shokz should be atop your list. The brand makes a couple of sets that feature on our list of the best running headphones, and its most affordable offering just got even cheaper.

Right now you can get your hands -- and ears -- on a pair of Shokz OpenMove bone conduction headphones for just $55, a price that is a full 31% off the original asking price and a match for the lowest we've seen these go. Even better, there are four different colors for you to choose from so just make sure to pick the one that you like best before adding them to your cart. Keep in mind that we don't yet know when this special discount will come to an end.

These earbuds are comfortable and lightweight while offering strong battery life and USB-C charging. You can listen to music and make calls for up to six hours without needing any top-ups, and the bone conduction configuration means that you'll still be able to hear your surroundings -- perfect for running or walking around a busy city.

Other noteworthy features include support for Bluetooth 5.1 and an IP55 rating, ensuring that you can wear these things in the rain and while workout out although they're not designed for swimming or wearing in the shower.

Prefer your earbuds to be the old-fashioned kind? Don't worry, there are tons of normal earbud and headphone deals to be had as well.