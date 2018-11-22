The Settlers of Catan 5th Edition Board Game for $26 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers The Settlers of Catan 5th Edition Board Game for $25.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under our mention from last December and tied with the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) It's designed for three to four players who don't mind putting their friendship in jeopardy.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!