The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Are $70 Off Right Now, a 2024 Low
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are not only our favorite Samsung wireless earbuds, but they're also the cheapest they've been all year.
If you want to get your hands on some of the best Samsung earbuds money can buy, then you'd do very well to grab the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Not only do they have very good audio quality, but they're also packed with features and offer really comfortable fit. That all normally comes at the rather high price of $230, but today you can get them for just $160, or 30% off at Amazon.
Compared with their predecessor, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offer a superior fit and better active noise cancellation, which is improved by about 40%. While they don't compete with high-end models such as the Sony WF-1000XM5, they come close. They also have an excellent transparency mode, although the Buds 2 Pro do lack more fine-tuned noise-canceling levels, which is a shame.
It also comes with many other great features for Galaxy device owners. For example, you can get 24-bit audio, unless you're on an Android device that doesn't support One UI, in which case you get AAC audio codec, so you'll miss out on high-res audio tracks. Even so, audio performance is excellent, as you'd expect with earbuds at this price.
In terms of battery life, you get about 5 hours with ANC on and 8 hours with it off, plus another three full charges from the case. The Buds 2 Pro also comes with an IPX7 rating, meaning they're water-resistant. In other words, they can handle sweat or a bit of wind and rain if you like to go jogging.
The Buds 2 Pro are treated by Samsung as a Galaxy accessory, given all the Galaxy-locked features, which isn't necessarily a bad thing considering how popular Galaxy devices are. Even so, that might put you off buying the Buds 2 Pro, in which case it might be worth checking out some of these other earbuds and headphone deals for alternatives.
More shopping deals from CNET
CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. Peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.