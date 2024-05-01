The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Are $70 Off Right Now, a 2024 Low

If you want to get your hands on some of the best Samsung earbuds money can buy, then you'd do very well to grab the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Not only do they have very good audio quality, but they're also packed with features and offer really comfortable fit. That all normally comes at the rather high price of $230, but today you can get them for just $160, or 30% off at Amazon.

Compared with their predecessor, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro offer a superior fit and better active noise cancellation, which is improved by about 40%. While they don't compete with high-end models such as the Sony WF-1000XM5, they come close. They also have an excellent transparency mode, although the Buds 2 Pro do lack more fine-tuned noise-canceling levels, which is a shame.

It also comes with many other great features for Galaxy device owners. For example, you can get 24-bit audio, unless you're on an Android device that doesn't support One UI, in which case you get AAC audio codec, so you'll miss out on high-res audio tracks. Even so, audio performance is excellent, as you'd expect with earbuds at this price.

In terms of battery life, you get about 5 hours with ANC on and 8 hours with it off, plus another three full charges from the case. The Buds 2 Pro also comes with an IPX7 rating, meaning they're water-resistant. In other words, they can handle sweat or a bit of wind and rain if you like to go jogging.

The Buds 2 Pro are treated by Samsung as a Galaxy accessory, given all the Galaxy-locked features, which isn't necessarily a bad thing considering how popular Galaxy devices are. Even so, that might put you off buying the Buds 2 Pro, in which case it might be worth checking out some of these other earbuds and headphone deals for alternatives.