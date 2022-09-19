Razer Orochi V2 Wireless Gaming Mouse Is 50% Off Today

Your PC gaming performance is about to get a whole lot better with this deal on a Razer Orochi V2 wireless gaming mouse. For a limited time, you can buy the (in white only), a savings of 50%. This is just that the hardware peripheral company is offering at the moment.

The Orochi VR wireless mouse can deliver up to 950 hours of battery life and is packed with Razer's second-gen mechanical mouse switches, good for 60 million clicks over its lifetime. With its advanced optical sensor, it also offers a level of precision and movement tracking that can't be replicated on just any old mouse. Weighing in at less than 60 grams, this ultralightweight design is easy on the wrist and perfect for traveling.

Razer made a name for itself selling high-quality gaming peripherals, and that penchant for being the best is seen in nearly all of its products.

