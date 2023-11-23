The PS5 is $50 Off at GameStop. Snag This Black Friday Deal Before It's Gone

Here's an early Black Friday deal: The Sony PS5 is on sale for $450 at GameStop, which is $50 off its retail price. Considering just a few years back it was nearly impossible to find a PS5, with people resorting to buying from resellers at inflated prices, it's wild that we're now at a point where PS5 discounts are happening.

It should be noted that this is a deal for the original PS5, and not the newly redesigned slim model. Actually, the slim model has its own Black Friday deal going on right now. It's still $500, but includes a copy of the recently released Spider-Man 2, a $70 value.

While there's been a good stock of PS5 consoles and games, one accessory has been difficult to find. It's the PlayStation Portal, a streaming handheld that connects to your PS5 wirelessly so you can play when away from your TV. While it has been going in and out of stock at some retailers, mostly, it's sold out. But keep an eye on our PlayStation Portal stock article to see which retailers might carry it soon.