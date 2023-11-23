X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

The PS5 is $50 Off at GameStop. Snag This Black Friday Deal Before It's Gone

It looks like GameStop is clearing up inventory before the new PS5 Slim becomes the dominant SKU.

imad-khan
imad-khan
Imad Khan Senior Reporter
Imad is a senior reporter covering Google and internet culture. Hailing from Texas, Imad started his journalism career in 2013 and has amassed bylines with The New York Times, The Washington Post, ESPN, Tom's Guide and Wired, among others.
Expertise Google, Internet Culture
See full bio
Imad Khan
white PlayStation 5 console and controller on a green festive background

Sony PlayStation 5

 CNET

Here's an early Black Friday deal: The Sony PS5 is on sale for $450 at GameStop, which is $50 off its retail price. Considering just a few years back it was nearly impossible to find a PS5, with people resorting to buying from resellers at inflated prices, it's wild that we're now at a point where PS5 discounts are happening. 

See at GameStop

It should be noted that this is a deal for the original PS5, and not the newly redesigned slim model. Actually, the slim model has its own Black Friday deal going on right now. It's still $500, but includes a copy of the recently released Spider-Man 2, a $70 value. 

The best Black Friday 2023 deals

Don’t miss some of the best sales and deals of the year. Nearly every retailer is offering deep discounts on a wide variety of merchandise. See the best Black Friday deals, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Black Friday live blog coverage.

While there's been a good stock of PS5 consoles and games, one accessory has been difficult to find. It's the PlayStation Portal, a streaming handheld that connects to your PS5 wirelessly so you can play when away from your TV. While it has been going in and out of stock at some retailers, mostly, it's sold out. But keep an eye on our PlayStation Portal stock article to see which retailers might carry it soon.

More Black Friday deals from CNET

CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, as well as the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and offers. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codeseBay couponsSamsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. And add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash back offers. 

Black Friday Deals by category

Black Friday Deals by price