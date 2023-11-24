The PS5 Is $50 Off at Amazon. Snag This Black Friday Deal Before It's Gone
Today's Black Friday PS5 deals are the perfect opportunity to upgrade your console.
Black Friday is here and there's a rare chance to snag a direct discount on the PS5. Over at Amazon, the disc-drive equipped console is $50 off, dropping it down to $449. Just a few years back it was nearly impossible to find a PS5, with people resorting to buying from resellers at inflated prices, so it's wild that we're now at a point where PS5 discounts are happening.
It should be noted that this is a deal for the original PS5, and not the newly redesigned slim model. Actually, the slim model has its own Black Friday deal going on right now; it's still $500 but includes a copy of the recently released Spider-Man 2 -- a $70 value.
Don’t miss some of the best sales and deals of the year. Nearly every retailer is offering deep discounts on a wide variety of merchandise. See the best Black Friday deals, and keep up with all the latest deals with our full Black Friday live blog coverage.
While there's been a good stock of PS5 consoles and games, one accessory has been difficult to find. It's the PlayStation Portal, a streaming handheld that connects to your PS5 wirelessly so you can play when away from your TV. While it has been going in and out of stock at some retailers, mostly, it's sold out. But keep an eye on our PlayStation Portal stock article to see which retailers might carry it soon. It's especially a good idea to keep an eye on the Amazon Black Friday deals and the Best Buy Black Friday deals if you want one.
