The PS5 God of War Ragnarok Bundle Is Back in Stock at Walmart

Whether you've been hunting for a PS5 for yourself or want to reign at the best holiday gift giver, Walmart has a bundled deal worth checking out right now: It's the PS5 bundled with the newest exclusive PlayStation game: God of War: Ragnarok. CNET's Dan Van Boom called the game "a tremendous sequel" -- and it's the first God of War game designed for the improved graphics and power of the PS5 (a PS4 version is also available).

Two versions of the PS5 Ragnarok bundle are available: The high-end (with Blu-ray) version for $559, and the "digital" version of the PS5 (identical, except for the lack of a Blu-ray drive) for $459. Both are among the first wave of early Black Friday deals at the retail giant.

Important: If you click through and see prices higher than $559 and $459, respectively, it means that the primary stock has sold out at Walmart and the listing has temporarily defaulted to a third-party reseller. But we've seen Walmart restock at the baseline prices at least a couple of times this week, so keep checking back if you're seeing higher prices.

To be clear, both bundles offer only a $10 savings from purchasing the game and the console separately, but the win here is getting the PS5 -- now, finally, a bit easier to obtain than it has been for the past two years -- along with the latest, greatest exclusive game included with your purchase.

Looking for an alternative PS5 purchase option? If you don't mind purchasing the game separately, you can reserve the PS5 at Amazon.

Read more: Sony PS5 vs. Microsoft Xbox Series X