October Amazon Prime Day Vacuum Deals Are Here
We've spotted some great discounts on vacuums during the Amazon Big Deal Days event.
The arrival of Prime Day sales means you can upgrade your cleaning game with a new vacuum cleaner. If you're in the market for something cordless, you're in luck. There are also awesome deals on corded models, budget-friendly versions, mini vacs and robotic dirt busters.
To make your shopping experience easier, we've curated a list of the top vacuum deals. Check out our picks below!
With 45 minutes of run time, this budget-oriented vacuum is a great option for those who like to vacuum a lot. It also comes with six attachments, so you can clean up pretty much anything.
Sometimes a heavy-duty machine is the only thing that will do the trick. With this model, the Shark NV360 Navigator has dominance over hardwood and carpet, with 9 quarts of capacity and a HEPA filter to help cycle out pet hair and other allergens.
Check out this top pick for a robot vacuum by Anker. This robotic vacuum offers mopping and vacuuming, as well as an app to control it.
If you'd like something a bit more premium, the iRobot Roomba 692 has a few extra features and a bit stronger suction. It also has a three-stage cleaning process to make sure all dust and hair is removed, which is great. The Roomba 692 is also just as well suited for hardwood floors as it is for carpets, so if you have both, you're in luck.
Doing your own cleaning means you get to micromanage the quality of it, and this Tineco Pure One S11 will certainly help with that. With 130 watts of suction and about 40 minutes of operation, you can get a lot of cleaning done. There's even an attachment to convert it to a handheld vacuum, saving you the trouble of having to buy a separate vacuum.
Check out this direct deal for the Dyson Outsize stick vacuum. This vacuum offers 60 minutes of run time, half-gallon storage and an LCD screen.
- Auto-Joe 12-volt portable car vacuum kit: $12 (save $18)
- Beyond by Black + Decker Dustbuster cordless mini vac: $22 (save $8)
- Intercleaner corded vacuum cleaner: $32 (save $8)
- Bosch Vac120N 12-volt max hand vacuum: $70 (save 25% at checkout)
- Bissell CleanView Rewind bagless vacuum: $90 (save $40)
- Lefant M210 Pro robot vacuum cleaner: $100 (save $90)
- Shark AV753 robot vacuum $130 (Save $100)
- Shark AV993 IQ robot vacuum: $200 (save $100)
- Shark NV501 Rotator professional lift-away upright vacuum: $250 (save $50)
- Roborock Dyad Pro wet and dry vacuum cleaner: $350 (save $100)
- Dyson V15 Detect complete cordless vacuum cleaner: $620 (save $130)
- Dyson V12 Detect Slim Origin: $440 (save $190)
- BuTure Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: $150 (save $100)
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping