October Amazon Prime Day Vacuum Deals Are Here

The arrival of Prime Day sales means you can upgrade your cleaning game with a new vacuum cleaner. If you're in the market for something cordless, you're in luck. There are also awesome deals on corded models, budget-friendly versions, mini vacs and robotic dirt busters.

To make your shopping experience easier, we've curated a list of the top vacuum deals. Check out our picks below!

INSE 6-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: $120 With 45 minutes of run time, this budget-oriented vacuum is a great option for those who like to vacuum a lot. It also comes with six attachments, so you can clean up pretty much anything. Details Save $330 $120 at Amazon

Shark NV360 Navigator: $150 Sometimes a heavy-duty machine is the only thing that will do the trick. With this model, the Shark NV360 Navigator has dominance over hardwood and carpet, with 9 quarts of capacity and a HEPA filter to help cycle out pet hair and other allergens. Details Save $70 $150 at Amazon

Eufy by Anker G40 Hybrid: $180 Check out this top pick for a robot vacuum by Anker. This robotic vacuum offers mopping and vacuuming, as well as an app to control it. Details Save $120 $180 at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692: $165 If you'd like something a bit more premium, the iRobot Roomba 692 has a few extra features and a bit stronger suction. It also has a three-stage cleaning process to make sure all dust and hair is removed, which is great. The Roomba 692 is also just as well suited for hardwood floors as it is for carpets, so if you have both, you're in luck. Details Save $135 $165 at Amazon

Tineco Pure One S11: $210 Doing your own cleaning means you get to micromanage the quality of it, and this Tineco Pure One S11 will certainly help with that. With 130 watts of suction and about 40 minutes of operation, you can get a lot of cleaning done. There's even an attachment to convert it to a handheld vacuum, saving you the trouble of having to buy a separate vacuum. Details Save $190 $210 at Amazon