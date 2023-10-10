X
The Prime Day Vacuum Deals Are Here: Save Up to $650

We've spotted some great discounts on vacuums for you to grab at the October Prime Day event.

Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
The arrival of Prime Day sales means you can upgrade your cleaning game with a new vacuum cleaner. If you're in the market for something cordless, you're in luck. There are also awesome deals on corded models, budget-friendly versions, mini vacs and robotic dirt busters. 

To make your shopping experience easier, we've curated a list of the top vacuum deals. Check out our picks below!

INSE 6-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: $120

With 45 minutes of run-time, this budget-oriented vacuum is a great option for those who like to vacuum a lot. It also comes with six different attachments for you to work with, so you can clean up pretty much anything.

Save $330
$120 at Amazon

ZokerVacuum: $150

The Zoker vacuum is a stick model that's easy to carry and store. This best-seller offers four stages of filtration and 120 watts of power suction, making it easy to tackle messes quickly.

Save $650 with limited time deal!
$150 at Amazon

Shark NV360 Navigator: $150

Sometimes a heavy-duty machine is the only thing that will do the trick. With this model, the Shark NV360 Navigator has dominance over hardwood and carpet with 9 quarts of capacity and a HEPA filter to help cycle out pet hair and other allergens.

Save $80
$150 at Amazon

Eufy by Anker G40 Hybrid: $180

Check out this top pick for a robot vacuum by Anker. This robotic vacuum offers mopping and vacuuming, as well as an app to control it. 

Save $120
$180 at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692: $165

If you'd like something a bit more premium, the iRobot Roomba 692 has a few extra features and a bit stronger suction. It also has a three-stage cleaning process to make sure all dust and hair is removed, which is great. The Roomba 692 is also just as well suited for hardwood floors as it is for carpets, so if you have a mix of both, you're in luck.

Save $135
$165 at Amazon

Tineco Pure One S11: $210

Doing your own cleaning means you get to micro-manage the quality of it, and this Tineco Pure One S11 will certainly help with that. With 130W of suction and about 40 minutes of operation, you can get a lot of cleaning done, and there's even an attachment to convert it to a handheld vacuum, saving you the trouble of having to buy a separate vacuum.

Save $190
$210 at Amazon

Dyson Outsize: $450

Check out this direct deal for the Dyson Outsize stick vacuum. This vacuum offers 60 minutes of run time, half gallon storage and an LCD screen. 

Save $78
$450 at Amazon
