The Popular Keurig K-Duo Coffee Maker Is $90 Off, Today Only

Whether you enjoy your coffee alone or with a larger group, the Keurig K-Duo could be a great way to get your caffeine fix. The machine can produce single cups or carafes full of coffee, and do it in style. As far as coffee makers are concerned this is a good-looking bit of kit, and right now it's available with a deep discount as well.

The Keurig K-Duo would normally sell for around $190 but there's a big $90 saving to be had if you place an order soon -- Amazon is offering it for just $100. This isn't the only place with such a deal with Best Buy also offering the same $90 discount. However, Best Buy's offer will only run for the remainder of the day, timing Amazon is likely matching, so be sure to get your order in soon.

In terms of what the Keurig K-Duo has to offer, there's that single-cup serving option but the larger 12-cup carafe is well worth remembering for those times when you just want to be able to walk up and get yourself some coffee without waiting for it to brew. It's also a much better approach for those who often make cups for multiple people -- doing it over and over with a single-cup coffee maker is nobody's idea of fun, that's for sure.

Other notable features include a programmable cup volume to set your preferred coffee size as well as a removable water tank for easy filling and cleaning. The machine will also keep your coffee warm for you, and you can either use your stash of K-Cup pods or use ground coffee if you prefer.